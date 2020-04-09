Leonardo DiCaprio's 'What's Eating Gilbert Grape': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Helmed by Lasse Hallström, What's Eating Gilbert Grape features Leonardo DiCaprio, Johnny Depp, Juliette Lewis, Mary Steenburgen and John C. Relly in prominent roles. The 1993 drama flick was well-received by the audience. The plot of the movie revolves around the story of a young man who struggles to care of his brother, who has mental illness, and an abnormally unhealthy mother while pursuing his own happiness.

Trivia on Leonardo DiCaprio's 'What's Eating Gilbert Grape'

Johnny Depp used to feel sad for scoffing at Darlene Cates' character (Momma) and would make an apology after filming.

Leonardo DiCaprio revealed that he enjoyed and had fun essaying the role of Arnie Grape.

In spite of animal protection agents being present on the set to take care of the animals like the grasshopper, DiCaprio mistakenly killed it.

Mary Steenburgen, who essays the role of Betty Carver, was the only one who had complete trust in Leonardo DiCaprio's acting skills. She even was ready to pay DiCaprio her salary.

Director Lasse Hallström chose to cast Johnny Depp for the role of Gilbert Grape because of his strong and excellent facial expressions.

Johnny Depp challenged Leonardo DiCaprio to smell boiled eggs stored in vinegar and Caprio won five hundred dollars.

Leonardo DiCaprio essayed his character so well that when he attended the movie premiere, the audience got shocked to know that he was not mentally disabled in real life.

Leonardo DiCaprio opted out from bathing during the time when Arnie Grape (his character) declined to go in the vicinity of water.

Leonardo DiCaprio and John C. Reily collaborated together for projects including Gangs of New York (2002) and The Aviator (2004).

Leonardo DiCaprio, prior to working on this movie, had shared screen space in Basketball Diaries (1995).

