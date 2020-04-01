Leonardo DiCaprio And His Foundation Have Done A Lot For Climate Awareness; Details Inside

Apart from showcasing his acting skills in the movies, Leonardo DiCaprio is also popular for taking imperative stands on social issues. Leonardo is a philanthropist and an environmentalist.

The Leonardo Dicaprio Foundation is dedicated to the planet's and it’s inhabitants' well-being. The non-profit is devoted to promoting environmental awareness. And his new philanthropic partnership is dedicated to addressing climate change and environmental threats.

The actor is also a big supporter of climate change activist Greta Thunberg. The Academy Award winner's Instagram is filled with such posts. Let's take a look.

Leonardo Dicaprio Foundation (LDF) and Earth Alliance

The new Earth Alliance is an organization which helps in addressing urgent threats to the planet’s life support systems. Earth Alliance is like the next phase in the evolution of the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation. And it works to boost the rate of change and adoption of environmental solutions.

It also protects vulnerable wildlife from the brink of extinction. Leo has taken major steps in restoring balance to threatened ecosystems. Remember the actor’s Oscar acceptance speech? Yes, the actor admires the world he’s living in and is dedicated to making a change.

The Earth Alliance organization will also make grants and provide educational opportunities. In an interview with a media portal, Dicaprio said that he is incredibly proud of the impact his foundation has had over the last two decades. It has supported nearly two hundred projects from a hundred and thirty-two different organizations across climate science, marine and land conservation, critical species preservation, and indigenous rights. Leonardo Dicaprio certainly cares about the world and it shows.

