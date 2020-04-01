Leonardo Dicaprio's Is Taking A Break In 2020; Here's What He Has In Store For 2021

Leonardo Dicaprio will reportedly stay off the screen this year. The acclaimed actor was last seen in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which was a remarkable success. The movie won his co-star Brad Pitt, the Oscar for Supporting Actor.

Leo seems to be taking a break this year. However, the actor still has some projects coming up in 2021 for fans who can't wait to see him on the big screen again. Take a look at the list of Leonardo DiCaprio's movies that will be releasing next year.

Also read: Take A Look At Leonardo DiCaprio And Tobey Maguire's Endearing Three-decade Old Friendship

Leonardo DiCaprio's movies in 2021

Sure, Leo is taking some time off. But he certainly returns with a bang. DiCaprio is filming Killers of the Flower Moon, a film directed by Martin Scorsese. It is about the true story of members of the Osage tribe and their murders. The film is scheduled for a 2021 release. It also stars legendary actor Robert DeNiro, which makes it even more likely to be a hit.

Martin Scorsese isn't done yet, he has a project with Leonardo DiCaprio coming in 2021. pic.twitter.com/3QRv3CobyS — W On Screens 🎥 (@WhatsOnScreens) December 8, 2019

Also read: Emilia Clarke Recounts Her Hilarious Meeting With Leonardo DiCaprio; Read To Know More

The Black Hand will be the movie adaptation of the novel of the same name by Stephan Talty. It tells the story of a police officer seeking vengeance against some of New York City's most violent gangs. And given that he starred in The Departed, this subject matter is not out of DiCaprio's grasp.

It is also reported that Leonardo DiCaprio will resume his project The Devil in the White City. This film is an adaptation of Erik Larsen's non-fiction work and it explores the notorious serial killer H.H. Holmes and his crime splurge during the 1893 World's Fair in Chicago.

Besides these, the actor will also reportedly team up with Scorsese once again for Roosevelt, which is a biopic on Theodore Roosevelt. DiCaprio will star as the 26th President of the United States. However, not much is known about this project other than this.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.