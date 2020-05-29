Leonardo DiCaprio’s 'And We Go Green': Here's Everything That You Should Know About It

Leonardo DiCaprio’s And We Go Green will reportedly stream in the United States on the OTT platform Hulu. The upcoming documentary is about the rise of Formula E electric car racing. A few days ago, the production company RadicalMedia broke the news on the internet.

Helmed by Fisher Stevens and Malcolm Venville, the documentary deals with the Formula E electric car racing and how it assists in combating global warming and air pollution. And We Go Green will premiere on Hulu from June 4, 2020.

Everything to know about Leonardo DiCaprio’s And We Go Green

Academy awards winner documentarian Fisher Stevens has previously collaborated with Leonardo DiCaprio in Before the Flood. This time the actor’s banner Appian Way Productions produced the documentary. Written by Mark Monroe, And We Go Green was screened at Cannes and Toronto Film Festivals in 2019.

The documentary gives a sneak-peek into behind-the-scenes at the ABB FIA Formula E Championship. Moreover, it showcases how the groundbreaking series has emerged out to become the world’s fastest-growing motorsport since its establishment in 2014.

And We Go Green features racing footage besides candid interviews with Jean-Eric Vergne and former Formula E driver Nelson Piquet Jr, and other champions including Sam Bird, Lucas di Grassi, and Andre Lotterer, to name a few.

It follows the life of professional champions on the international Formula E Circuit across ten major cities as they step up to contest for 2017-18 season, as per reports. Leonardo DiCaprio and Stevens have co-produced the ace documentary with Jennifer Davidson, Christopher St John, and Zara Duffy. And We Go Green’s executive producers include Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick, Justin Wilkes, Rick Yorn, and Alejandro Agag, who also appears in the film.

Also read: Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese's 'Killers Of The Flower Moon' Acquired By Apple

Also read: Brad Pitt's Camaraderie With Leonardo DiCaprio Gives Fans Major 'bro' Goals

According to reports, Stevens talked about the documentary in a media interaction. He recalled thinking about making a movie on the environment. However, the makers realised that the best way to focus on climate change would be churning a flick about people including race car drivers with a vision to disrupt racing series forever.

On the other hand, Formula E founder and chairman Alejandro Agag described the documentary by telling that it encapsulated the true mission and purpose of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship for showcasing how competition drives technology and how excitement for the sport can lead to a great social impact and change in the perception of electric vehicles. Additionally, RadicalMedia CEO Jon Kamen urged on the importance of embracing alternatives to fossil fuel and thinking ahead for a more positive future for which And We Go Green carved a path.

Also read: Leonardo DiCaprio's Funny Bloopers From 'The Wolf Of Wall Street' Are Hilarious

Also read: Quentin Tarantino Reveals What Happened To Leonardo Dicaprio's Character In OUATIH

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.