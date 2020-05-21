Quentin Tarantino Reveals What Happened To Leonardo Dicaprio's Character In OUATIH

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood is Quentin Tarantino's ninth movie. This Tarantino love letter to Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in lead roles. The movie was a big hit and was also nominated at the Oscars, SAG Awards, and Golden Globes.

Quentin Tarantino on what happened to Leonardo Dicaprio's character after the movie

Speaking about the film to a media portal, Tarantino said that if you’ve seen (the movie) a couple of times, especially if you’ve lived with it since it opened in the summer, it almost feels a bit like Rick Dalton and Cliff Booth are real people. They blend into the atmosphere, into the time period and he thinks part of that was committing 100% to a whole Rick Dalton's career and filmography, he said. The filmmaker said that he's been imagining the career he had after the movie and he's gotten really into it.

Tarantino also spoke about what happened to Dalton after he whipped out his flamethrower and burnt off a few Manson family members that fateful night. Speaking about the flamethrower scene to a media portal, he said that the whole incident with the flamethrower and the hippies got a lot of play. Tarantino had said that no one quite knows what a big deal that was, but it was still a big deal that he killed ‘em with the flamethrower, with the prop from one of his most popular movies.

Tarantino implied that Rick starts becoming popular again, an actor in demand. But Tarantino also spoke regarding the magnitude of his fame. He said that he is not in demand like Michael Sarrazin, but he’s got some publicity. The filmmaker also implied that now, all of a sudden, his movie 'The 14 Fists of McCluskey” is playing more on the channels. And so he gets offered a couple of features — low-budget ones, but studio ones, he said.

Quentin also said that on the episodic-TV circuit, he’s a bigger name now. He’s not quite like Darren McGavin. Darren McGavin would get paid the highest you could get paid as a guest star back in that time. Tarantino implied that he got a bit bigger after that incident and surely was still a popular name.

