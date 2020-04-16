Leonardo DiCaprio's Best Scenes From The Movie 'The Departed'

Oscar-winning film, The Departed was directed by Martin Scorsese. The film starred actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Vera Farmiga and Mark Rolston in the lead roles. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio played the role of Billy Costigan, in the film which turned out to be the turning point in his career. Here are some of Leonardo DiCaprio's best moments from the film, The Departed.

Leonardo DiCaprio's best scenes from The Departed

Recruitment

Leonardo DiCaprio recruits to become a cop in the movie but however, the latter his hired to become an undercover. The scene during which Leonardo DiCaprio is recruited is one of his best moments from the movie, The Departed.

I Want Pills

One of Leonardo DiCaprio's best moments from the movie is when he visits the psychiatrist, Vera Farmiga asking for pills to cure his panic attacks. However, when the doctor refuses to give him the pills asking for more sessions with her before she prescribed him some medicines. At this point, he loses his cool creating a scene. Leonardo DiCaprio is shown as a man with anger issues and when he does not get the pills, it only worsens the case.

I'm not a Rat

In one of the scenes, Leonardo DiCaprio is seen defending himself when Jack Nicholson calls him a rat. Jack believes there is a mole in their midst and calls out at Leonard DiCaprio. The latter then starts defending himself, making the other one believe that he is not the rat in their team and that, he has been doing his job devotedly.

The Cops Respond Finally

In one scene in The Departed, Martin Sheen is thrown off a building by Costello’s men. The body falls right in front of Leonardo DiCaprio leaving him stunned and scared about what to do next. However, the scene becomes interesting when real cops respond to the scene.

