Dwayne Johnson & Priyanka Chopra-starrer 'Baywatch' Has Interesting Trivia; Read

Dwayne Jonhson and Zac Efron starrer Baywatch wasn’t made for the critics as mentioned in Dwayne Jonhson’s tweet. Released in 2017, this film was about two lifeguards who uncover a criminal plot that threatens the future of the bay. Here are some interesting trivia of the movie you would be interested to know.

Interesting trivia of the movie Baywatch

The director changed Priyanka Chopra’s role when he met her

In an interview, Priyanka Chopra mentioned that she felt the role of the main antagonist in the script of Baywatch was written for a man. The director changed the role and the script after he met the latter.

Zac Efron had given Dwayne Jonhson all the names to call him in Baywatch

Dwayne Johnson addressed Zac Efron using various names in the movie, Baywatch. It is revealed that all the names were given by Zac Efron. In one scene Dwyane Johnson called Zac Efron as High School Musical which was in reference to Zac Efron’s breakthrough movie, High School Musical.

Alexandra Daddario’s role as Summer Quinn

For the role of Summer Quinn in Baywatch, Nina Dobrev, Ashley Benson, Alexandra Shipp, Shelley Hennig and Bianca Santos were considered but eventually, Alexandra Daddario was selected.

Dwayne Johnson’s second film with Alexandra Daddario

Dwayne Johnson disguises himself as a chef

Although being a bodybuilder, Dwayne Johnson is disguised as a chef in reference to The Rock persona. He also uses the catchphrase ‘Can you smell the Rock is cooking?’

WWE reference

In one scene, Mitch admits that he has hit the rock bottom. This reference is made to Dwayne Johnson during which Rock Bottom was the name of his finishing move, as a wrestler, as known in WWE.

