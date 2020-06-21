Leonardo DiCaprio's GIFs From His Films That You Can Use To Spark Up Your Text Messages

Leonardo Dicaprio is among Hollywood's most influential celebrities of all time. The Shutter Island star recently appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s Love letter to Hollywood, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. The movie was also nominated at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Leo’s transformation in the film industry has been remarkable and the actor has been melting hearts with his charm since the 90s. The actor has worked with phenomenal directors like Baz Luhrmann, Martin Scorsese, and Quentin Tarantino. There are various scenes from his movies that are now popular memes or GIFs. Check out the GIFs that you can use to spark up conversations. Take a look below.

Just as Leo in the above GIF, you can also express your frustrations during the lockdown. You can use this in the conversation to express your frustrations. But remember not to bottle up your emotions.

Like Leo from The Great Gatsby, you can also clink glasses at your homes and pray that this lockdown gets over soon. Staying at your homes will help flatten the curve. And like Leo, you can also rejoice after the pandemic is over. Stay home stay safe, Cheers.

Boredom hits like Leonardo's acting skills in Django Unchained during this lockdown. Calvin Candie is a despicable human being and in this GIF, he looks like he is totally done with everyone and everything. A truly great portrayal of a wicked human being by Leonardo DiCaprio.

This is from one of the interviews of Leo after the release of the film The Departed. Leo can be seen pulling off the Jack Nicholson look in this one. He is playing around with his eyebrows but yes, this is one truly great impression of Nicholson. You can definitely use this to spark up the conversations.

This one is quite self-explanatory, right? This is Leo from the Academy Awards, in all his glory. And yes, you can definitely use this GIF this year to express your disappointment about the things that have been happening in the world this year.

This one is quite relatable too for those who are tired of a conversation and want to show that they're biting their tongues. In the movie, Leo can be seen talking to his dad while making this expression. You can also use this GIF right here to lighten up the conversation while expressing your thoughts on it.

