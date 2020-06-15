Leonardo DiCaprio Reveals Quentin Tarantino Wanted "no Phones" On Sets Of OUATIH

Quentin Tarantino revealed some very interesting facts about the film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood in a Q&A session. One of the most significant and memorable parts in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is Rick Dalton's (Leonardo DiCaprio) frantic meltdown in his trailer after he forgets his lines while shooting a pilot for the Western arrangement Lancer. For reasons unknown, that scene was not in the first content or script but was included by Quentin Tarantino at Leonardo DiCaprio's command. Learn all about it here-

Also read | Leonardo DiCaprio's 'freakout Scene' In 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Not Scripted

Quentin Tarantino wanted no phones on sets of OUATIH, said Leonardo DiCaprio

The Q&A, which included Quentin Tarantino, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie, was held at Quentin Tarantino's New Beverly Cinema theatre. A great part of the discussion revolved around Quentin Tarantino's one of a kind filmmaking process, which included giving DiCaprio a thorough film training and changing current-day Los Angeles into the 1969 adaptation of the city.

Also read | Why Brad Pitt & Leonardo DiCaprio Never Worked Till 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'? Read

Leonardo DiCaprio stated in the session that the film's set resembles nostalgia since they were doing a movie about Hollywood as about how it was in 1969. At that time even Robbie jumped in and said that he felt they were back in the 1960s while on the film's set. Part of that, the entertainer clarified, was because of Quentin Tarantino's no-phones-on-set rule, which provoked Pitt to share an "epic" story from working with the director in 2009's Inglourious Basterds.

Leonardo Dicaprio, in a hilarious way, revealed that they were not allowed to check their phones on the sets. There are no phones allowed on the set as per Quentin Tarantino's rules as otherwise the shooting was stopped. In addition to the fact that production would come to a halt, Quentin Tarantino sent them home for the remainder of the day and they had the evening off to consider what they had done because they "used phones on set".

As per reports once in an interview, the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star Timothy Olyphant spoke at Rich Eisen's radio show that the director, Quentin Tarantino had operated a strict "no cell phone policy" on set. He also mentioned that if anyone breaks or doesn't follow the rule, he/she could get fired by Tarantino, as the "no cell phone rule" was very stringent.

Also read | Brad Pitt's Friendly Dig At 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Co-star Leonardo DiCaprio

Also read | Quentin Tarantino To Write A Novel Based On 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.