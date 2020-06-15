Leonardo DiCaprio Might Appear In 'Bountry Law' Episodes, Suggests Quentin Tarantino

Leonardo DiCaprio, the celebrated actor in Hollywood is known for his work in movies like Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Titanic, The Revenant, Catch Me If You Can, Inception, among others. Leonardo DiCaprio has worked in almost all genres of films, but his romantic and thriller movies are most appreciated by the audiences. Recently, Quentin Tarantino revealed that he would love to cast Leonardo DiCaprio, in the Bounty Laws episode, which he had written for the film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Quentin Tarantino reveals he might create bounty law episodes with Leonardo Dicaprio

The upcoming directorial venture from Tarantino himself might star Leonardo Di Caprio in the bounty laws episode. Reportedly, the makers of the film made passing notice of plans to understand a world inside his reality by actually making a few scenes of the fictitious "Bounty Law". Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is a comedy-drama starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in lead roles. The Tarantino film also stars Margot Robbie in a pivotal role. In his distinctively fanatical fashion, Tarantino composed half-hour contents or scripts for five episodes of this show. Further, the plans are on for bringing life into those scripts and deciding the show's casting.

Quentin Tarantino expresses his views that he'd be opting for similar kinds of shows to the likes of Dead or Alive, Wanted, The Rifleman, and Tales of Wells Fargo. His interest particularly was aroused by the idea of condensing a self-contained dramatic story into 22 minutes. It has been quite a while since Quentin Tarantino's has worked in Television. You could probably take a free time today to look into his TV episodes of ER, and it'll be interesting to see him fit his style of content to a smaller screen after his prolific career as a successful film director.

The movie starring Leonardo Dicaprio released in 2019, managed to keep the audiences on their edge of the seats and made them superbly entertained. Quentin Tarantino’s directorial also went on to achieve various titles for Academy Awards. The film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood had also won Academy Awards for Best Production Design and Best Supporting Actor for Brad Pitt. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is a full-package work of entertainment and action, which promises a suspenseful ride from the start of the film.

