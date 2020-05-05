Leonardo DiCaprio's Movie Nominations At The Golden Globe Awards Over The Years

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio has been awarded Oscars for his various performances in Hollywood movies. Apart from Oscars, the actor has also won several other awards for his films. Leonardo DiCaprio has over 50 awards throughout his entire career. The actor won his first golden globe award for his film, The Aviator. Here's a list of all the movies for which Leonardo DiCaprio was nominated at the Golden Globe awards.

Leonardo DiCaprio's Golden Globe Nominations over the years

Best Supporting actor- Motion Picture

What's Eating Gilbert Grape?- Nominated

Django Unchained- Nominated

In 1994, Leonardo DiCaprio featured in the film What's Eating Gilbert Grape? His film was nominated at the Golden Globe Awards but unfortunately, he did not win an award. The actor was also nominated for the best supporting actor for his Django Unchained, but the actor did not win an award for his role in the movie.

Best Actor in Motion Picture

The Aviator- Won

In 2005, Leonardo DiCaprio bagged his first even Golden Globe Award, for the Best Actor, for his film The Aviator. The biographical film is based on the life of Howard Hughes who tries to design a new aircraft but instead ends up becoming a successful filmmaker.

Best Actor in Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

The Wolf of Wall Street - Won

For his movie, The Wolf of Wall Street, Leonardo DiCaprio won The Best Actor Award for his performance as Jordan Belfort in 2014. The film is about a stockbroker who starts his own company, becoming successful, but also paying a price that comes along with success.

Best Actor in Motion Picture- Drama

The Revenant- Won

Leonardo DiCaprio was seen as Hugh Glass a frontiersman who has been abandoned by his tribe. The man then goes to use his bravery and skills to survive. Leonardo DiCaprio was awarded the Best Actor award for his film The Revenant in 2016.

Nominations

Leonardo DiCaprio has also been nominated at the Golden Globe Awards for his films like Titanic, Catch Me If You Can, The Departed, Blood Diamond, Revolutionary Road and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, under the Best Actor in Motion picture but did not win an award.

