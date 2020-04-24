Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Revolutionary Road' Has Interesting Facts You Will Love To Read

After winning the hearts of their fans in the romantic movie Titanic, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet came together for the film Revolutionary Road. An adaptation of Richard Yate’s novel with the same name, the film was nominated for numerous awards. Here are some interesting facts about the film.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘Revolutionary Road’ trivia

Adaptation of a novel

The film Revolutionary Road is adapted from a novel with the same name. The film was entirely shot in sequence according to the novel. The rights of the book to be made in a movie was bought in 1967. Producer Elliot Kastner decided to make the movie in the late 1960s but the project was scrapped.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s character name

Leonardo DiCaprio played the role of Frank Wheeler in Revolutionary Road. This was the second time the actor played the character named Frank, in a movie. The first time Leonardo DiCaprio played a character named Frank, was in the movie Catch Me If You Can.

Awkward scene

While shooting for a sex scene in the movie Revolutionary Road, director Sam Mendes, who was then-husband of Kate Winslet opted to watch the monitor from another room. He admitted that directing his wife in a sex scene was awkward.

Credits and Tribute

Towards the end of the movie the credits ‘For Mia and Joe’ appear on the screen. Mia is Kate Winslet’s daughter from her first husband Jim Threapleton while Joe is Kate Winslet and Sam Mendes’ son.

Around 61 minutes in the film, Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio get into an argument and a fallen painting of the Titanic is visible in the frame behind Kate. This is a tribute to their first film together.

Kate Winslet’s collaboration with Sam Mendes

Revolutionary Road was Kate Winslet’s first collaboration with her husband Sam Mendes, who directed the film. The film was entirely shot in Connecticut.

