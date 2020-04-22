Why Brad Pitt & Leonardo DiCaprio Never Worked Till 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'? Read

The mega-stars of Hollywood Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio had never starred together in a film. Speaking to an American magazine in an interview back in 2019, Pitt revealed why the actors did not so long. Read more to know the reason why the actors didn’t work together and about their first-ever collaboration in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Reason for Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio distant career

In the interview, Brad Pitt joked that he had a restraining order against [DiCaprio] for a while over an incident in 1994 that they don’t like to talk about. It was the time in 1994 when the actor was engaged to '90s heartthrob Gwyneth Paltrow. Back then, in one of the interviews, Gwyneth Paltrow had said that she broke his heart and that she was the reason for the break-up of their engagement in 1997. After their break-up, it was rumoured that the Gwyneth Paltrow was seeing Leonardo DiCaprio and the pair were seen together several times around Hollywood.

All about the first collaboration of Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio

In 2019, Quentin Tarantino has written and directed the film Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. The story of the film goes in the final years of Hollywood's Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles where a faded television actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry. The film hit the theatres on July 26, 2019.

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood stars Margot Robbie, Dakota Fanning, Kurt Russell, Al Pacino, Like Perry, Lena Dunham, Timothy Olyphant, Margaret Qualley, Rumer Willis, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.

The director of the movie Quentin Tarantino described that Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as "the most exciting star dynamic duo since Robert Redford and Paul Newman." He also considers himself one of the luckiest directors in the history of Hollywood for being able to cast Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt at the same time. The movie has reportedly received a seven-minute standing ovation at Cannes premiere.

