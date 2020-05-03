Leonardo DiCaprio's Popular Films From The Last Decade That You Must Check Out

Leonardo Dicaprio is hands down one of the most successful and influential actors of Hollywood. Throughout his career, the actor has portrayed several different roles that have showcased his acting prowess and made him exceptional. The actor has also worked with legendary directors like Martin Scorsese, Baz Luhrmann and several others.

DiCaprio's upcoming films include Killers of the Flower Moon, a film directed by one of his frequent collaborators Martin Scorsese. It tells the true story of members of the Osage tribe and their mysterious murders. The film will also star Sir Robert De Niro and is set to be released in 2021. Let’s take a look at the popular Leonardo DiCaprio movies from the last decade.

Inception (2010)

This movie is directed by Christopher Nolan and is among the most popular film of Dicaprio. The movie stars Leonardo Dicaprio along with Tomy Hardy, Joseph Gordon Levitt, Cillian Murphy and several others. The story revolves around a man who steals information from people by prying in their dreams.

The Wolf Of Wall Street (2013)

The Wolf Of Wall Street told the story of stockbroker Jordan Belfort. The film is directed by Dicaprio's frequent collaborator Martin Scorsese. He also has an upcoming movie with the director, Killers of The Flower Moon.

The Great Gatsby (2013)

In The Great Gatsby, Leonardo DiCaprio played an enigmatic character. The movie is directed by baz Luhrmann, who also directed Leo's Romeo + Juliet. In the movie, Gatsby is popular for his flamboyant lifestyle.

The Revenant (2015)

This is the film that won Leo his first Oscar. The movie is directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu. It tells the story of a frontiersman and his struggle.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (2019)

This popular film is directed by Quentin Tarantino. The movie stars Leonardo Dicaprio and Brad Pitt in the lead roles. This movie is Quentin's love letter to Hollywood and is among his most popular films.

