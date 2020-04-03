Leonardo DiCaprio's America’s Food Fund Raises $12 Million To Help During COVID-19 Crisis

Holywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has been a promoter of climate conservation for years now. But it was recently reported that Leo has launched America’s Food Fund. This fund has already raised about $12 million to help the communities that were infected by the Coronavirus. It was reported that this organization of Leonardo DiCaprio will work on helping low-income families, the elderly, individuals facing job disruptions and children who rely on school lunch programs. Here is what we know about it so far.

Leonardo DiCaprio's America’s Food Fund raises $12 mn

It was reported that Leonardo DiCaprio's America’s Food Fund has successfully managed to raise $12 million dollars. America’s Food Fund will be working with hunger relief organisations World Central Kitchen and Feeding America to reach people who need the services the fastest. Leonard is a co-founder of the fund organization with the philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs. Apart from this, Apple and the Ford Foundation are also providing money to the new initiative.

Leonardo DiCaprio came out and expressed that in this time of crisis, organisations like World Central Kitchen and Feeding America are inspiring everyone with their commitment to feed the people who need food the most. He also thanked these organizations for working tirelessly on the frontline. He also added that they deserve support from the fund.

Apart from Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey announced a $1 million donation to this fund and a total of $10 million to feed the hungry. the fund's cofounder Laurene Powell Jobs expressed to a media portal that due to the coronavirus, millions have lost jobs and also talked about programs like school lunches being in jeopardy. He added that making sure that the people who need food do not go hungry is the most important thing.

