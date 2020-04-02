Leonardo DiCaprio Was The Only Choice To Play Cobb In 'Inception': Learn More Trivia

Inception is truly a masterpiece of a film by Christopher Nolan and it is still remembered by fans of the director and Leonardo DiCaprio. Leonardo DiCaprio was praised for his performance in this critically acclaimed blockbuster. The movie had a stellar cast of Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Ellen Page, Tom Hardy, Dileep Rao, Cillian Murphy, Tom Berenger and Michael Caine among others. The mind-bending movie has many high octane stunts in a brilliant story. Here is a list of some interesting facts about the movie.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Inception: Trivia about the film

Television broadcasters in Japan included a text in the upper left corner of the screen to remind viewers about the level of dream the scene is taking place in. This was done to avoid any confusion for the audience.

The movie has many stunning visuals and locations. The visual effects of the movie were mostly done by practical methods and not with the use of computer graphics. The movie only has around five hundred visual effect shots. Similar movies of the genre had more than two thousand visual effect shots.

Christopher Nolan thought that the movie will take a couple of months to write, but it almost took around eight years to complete.

According to the filmmaker of Inception, Warner Brothers executives approached Christopher Nolan for making the movie in 3D, but Nolan refused the idea claiming that it will distract the storytelling experience.

Christopher Nolan had revealed that the third level of dreams which was based in the snow was inspired by his favourite Bond flick On Her Majesty's Secret Service.

Leonardo DiCaprio was the only choice of producer Emma Thomas and writer, producer and director Christopher Nolan for the role of Cobb.

Kate Winslet was approached to play the role of Mal, but the actor turned it down citing that she couldn’t see herself as the character.

