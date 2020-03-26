Take A Look At Leonardo DiCaprio And Tobey Maguire's Endearing Three-decade Old Friendship

Many Hollywood actors end up forming close relationships, whether it be friendly or romantic, or even just a great bromance. And one of the most well-known bromances in Hollywood is between actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire. The two became close after working together at a young age and later grew up together in the industry. Their friendship is more than 3 decades old. Take a look at the facts of Leonardo DiCaprio And Tobey Maguire’s 30-year friendship.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire’s endearing friendship timeline

Reportedly, the two actors met while auditioning for the same roles in the late 1980s. It was on the set of comedy series Parenthood when they became friends. For the series, DiCaprio was cast as the lead and Maguire was given a handful of lines. After working together for the first time, they stayed in touch. The actors later worked together in This Boy’s Life with Robert De Niro, Don’s Plum, and later The Great Gatsby.

In an interview with a leading magazine, Maguire revealed that despite being huge stars, their friendship is just like anyone else’s. He also said that there’s a lot of laughing and chatting between them. They enjoy doing a lot of things that they have in common, like basketball. However, it was easy for the two to collaborate while shooting for The Great Gatsby because they lived next door to each other.

One of the reasons Tobey and Leonardo’s bromance is sometimes referred to as ‘notorious’ is because of their ’90s group. The duo formed a group with fellow stars Lukas Haas, David Blaine, and Kevin Connolly, where they became known for partying, club-hopping and chasing girls. While these days, their partying might seem far and few between, they still manage to stir up the press when they’re caught out and about in town.

On the personal front, Leonardo has not yet married but has been rumoured to date several known names. Tobey, on the other hand, was married to Jennifer Meyer, and they have two children, Ruby and Otis. The couple divorced after 9 years of marriage. According to a leading magazine, Leo never minds tagging along with Tobey for family activities. Many times, they are seen visiting the beach or grabbing Sunday brunch. Leo reportedly shares a warm rapport with Ruby and Otis.

