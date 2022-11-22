Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright lashed out after being named alongside stars Will Smith and Brad Pitt for bringing her 'personal baggage' to the Oscars campaign trail. Letitia, who grabbed headlines for sharing an anti-vax video on Twitter in 2020, called out a media outlet for being " incredibly disrespectful' and 'vile'.

Wright asked the publication to 'stop their disgusting behaviour', stating that they've wrongfully claimed that she promoted anti-vax views on the sets of the Black Panther sequel. Letitia added that she's well aware of the outlet's 'agenda' towards her and won't maintain her silence anymore.

Letitia Wright lashes out at being named alongside Will Smith & Brad Pitt for 'baggage'

Calling out the publication and its columnist on her Instagram Story, the actor wrote, "You're all incredibly disrespectful. How dare you. You mentioned my name alongside men who have been accused of abuse & sexual misconduct. This is vile behavior. At this point a personal vendetta towards me. I've done nothing wrong but respectfully refused to do interviews with this publication. Stop your nonsense. I apologised TWO years ago. Remained silent on the topic."

She added, "You lied and said I continued talking about it with my cast & crew on my set. THIS WAS NOT TRUE. ASK MY PRODUCER AND DIRECTOR. The film was successful. Your agenda towards me is now even more clear. I won't remain silent. Stop your disgusting behaviour."

In a follow-up post, Letitia mentioned that she has stayed silent over the course of time despite receiving insensitive comments over the video she posted about her anti-wax opinions. "Here you are, as a so-called journalist, we are meant to trust, putting my name into this nasty article for what? You lack substance, you clearly have nothing to report. The movie is beautiful, impactful, and breaking box office. I worked my a** off with my cast and crew to dedicate it to my Brother."

The actor asked the outlet if her performance had 'rattled them' to an extent where they had to malign her image. She concluded by mentioning, "I’m still here, making an impact, still creating projects that touch people's hearts and it’s not going to stop. Get a life, like for real."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit the screens on November 11, 2022, as the final film in Phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

(IMAGE: AP)