Liam Hemsworth And Miley Cyrus' Best Moments From The Film 'The Last Song'

It’s been about one and half months since the official separation of Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth. The Court opened the records and showed that the judge at the Los Angeles has completed the divorce proceddings and has ended the short-lived marriage of the American pop star and the Australian actor. The news of Liam and Miley separating came in August of 2019 after eight months of the couple getting married. But while they were together, they were seen together in several videos and even a film. Here are the best scenes from Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus's film The Last Song.

Best scenes from Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus's film The Last Song

Volleyball match

In this part of The Last Song, we can see Liam Hemsworth pushing Miley Cyrus following which she spills milkshake on herself. After this Liam Hemsworth apologises and offers to buy her a new t-shirt. He also tries to show that he is an alpha male as others are getting rest as he is out of the court. Miley says that she does not care for it and that she will not go out with him.

Love by the sunset

In this part of The Last Song, we see Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus falling in love with each other. What started with a fight is ended with a kiss. This is one of the best moments of the Last Song. Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus can be seen kissing in the romantic sunset.

She will be loved

In this part of The Last Song, we see Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus driving in a car. While they are driving, the Maroon 5 song She Will be Loved plays in the background. Miley sings along to the song which makes Liam Hemsworth fall in even more love with her.

