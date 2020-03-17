The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Liam Hemsworth And Miley Cyrus' Best Moments From The Film 'The Last Song'

Hollywood News

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus's were seen in the film 'The Last Song'. Here are the best moments of the film The Last Song' that you must watch. Watch here

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Liam Hemsworth

It’s been about one and half months since the official separation of Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth. The Court opened the records and showed that the judge at the Los Angeles has completed the divorce proceddings and has ended the short-lived marriage of the American pop star and the Australian actor. The news of Liam and Miley separating came in August of 2019 after eight months of the couple getting married. But while they were together, they were seen together in several videos and even a film. Here are the best scenes from Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus's film The Last Song.

Read Also| Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth's Most Adorable Pictures You Must Check Out

Best scenes from Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus's film The Last Song

Volleyball match

In this part of The Last Song, we can see Liam Hemsworth pushing Miley Cyrus following which she spills milkshake on herself. After this Liam Hemsworth apologises and offers to buy her a new t-shirt. He also tries to show that he is an alpha male as others are getting rest as he is out of the court. Miley says that she does not care for it and that she will not go out with him.

Read Also| Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Complete Divorce Proceedings After 8 Months Of Marriage

Love by the sunset 

In this part of The Last Song, we see Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus falling in love with each other. What started with a fight is ended with a kiss. This is one of the best moments of the Last Song. Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus can be seen kissing in the romantic sunset.

Read Also| Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Split After Less Than Year Of Marriage

She will be loved 

In this part of The Last Song, we see Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus driving in a car. While they are driving, the Maroon 5 song She Will be Loved plays in the background. Miley sings along to the song which makes Liam Hemsworth fall in even more love with her.  

Read Also| Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Are Now Man And Wife?            

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Yes Bank
YES BANK: MORE INFLOW THAN WITHDRAW
Euro 2020
EURO 2020 POSTPONED TO 2021
BJP
BJP NETAS REACT TO JNU CONTROVERSY
kangana ranaut
KANGANA RANAUT'S FANS GET WORRIED
Madhya Pradesh
MP CLP MOVES SC AGAINST BJP
Hima Das
HIMA ISSUES 'SAFE HANDS CHALLENGE