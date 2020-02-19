Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth's Most Adorable Pictures You Must Check Out

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth organised a low-key wedding away from media and the public in Tenessee in 2018. The duo’s marriage was a secret affair. Unfortunately, it did not last long as the previous year they announced their separation. So, August was filled with gossips about their big breakup.

The singer deleted most of Hemsworth’s pictures from her social media handles; hence, marking an end to their relationship. On the other hand, Liam Hemsworth also shared adorable pictures of his love interest. However, he did not remove most of them. We have compiled some of the duo’s best pictures to refresh your memory.

Here are Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s adorable pictures as a couple

