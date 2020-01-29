Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Complete Divorce Proceedings After 8 Months Of Marriage

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth are officially single. The news came after the court opened the records and showed that the judge in Los Angeles has finalised the divorce and has ended the short-lived marriage of the American pop star and the Australian actor. The news of Liam and Miley's separation came in August 2019 after just eight months of the couple's wedding.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth complete divorce proceedings

It was reported that Hemsworth and Cyrus did not seek spousal support. As they do not have kids, they did not have to fight for any custody too. The court document showed that the reason for the couple's split was 'irreconcilable differences'.

The couple released a statement where they announced that they want to go their separate ways and focus on their respective careers. In the statement, it was also mentioned that they will be dedicated parents to the animals they share. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were in a relationship for nearly a decade before they tied the knot in December 2018. As of January 2020, Liam and Mylie are single. Only time will tell if the couple gets back together or not.

(Image courtesy: Liam Hemsworth Instagram)

