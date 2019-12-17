Liam Hemsworth Sparks Dating Rumours With Australian Model Gabriella Brooks

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus' relationship has always been open for their fans and the general public to witness. The two tied the knot in 2018 after multiple public breakups. But, the marriage did not last much longer as the two stars decided to part their ways within a few months of being together. Soon after the divorce news started to go public, both Miley and Liam were seen indulging in a public display of affection with their respective partners. Miley reportedly moved on by starting to date Cody Simpson and Liam was seen kissing the actor Maddison Brown some time back. Now, it is being rumoured that Liam Hemsworth is actually dating Australian model Gabriella Brooks.

Also read: Miley Cyrus' tattoo symbolizes separation of the 10 year relationship with Liam Hemsworth?

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks

#new @liamhemsworth introduces Sydney model @gabriella_brooks to his parents in Byron Bay on December 14th 2019 #liamhemsworth pic.twitter.com/0zYp4OfE7b — liam Hemsworth news (@liamhemsnewss) December 16, 2019

Also read: 'Liam Hemsworth deserves much better than Miley Cyrus', says sister-in-law

Liam Hemsworth was seen with Gabriella heading to a family lunch together. Liam was seen sporting a plain grey t-shirt along with black sunglasses. The rumoured couple was later joined by Liam Hemsworth's parents, Craig and Leonie. The family was reportedly seated at the New South Wales restaurant to enjoy a simple family meal. Liam's mother and Gabriella appeared to have hit it off as they hugged each other as they met.

Also read: Miley Cyrus breaks silence, denies cheating on Liam Hemsworth

The lunch date marks the first time where Liam Hemsworth went public with Gabriella Brooks. Though he was seen publically holding hands and kissing actor Maddison Brown just a few months back in New York, Maddison reportedly refused to weigh in the conversation choosing to keep her privacy. Both Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth will be reportedly seeing each other in January 2020 to finalize the divorce procedure.

Also read: Liam Hemsworth finally breaks silence on split with wife Miley Cyrus, read his statement

Also read: Miley Cyrus gets philosophical over split with Liam Hemsworth, makes comparison with geological evolution

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.