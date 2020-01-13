The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Liam Hemsworth Loves To Swim And These Stunning Pictures Are Proof

Hollywood News

Liam Hemsworth is a popular name in the Hollywood industry. The star is often seen surfing on his social media. Here are a few pics that prove he loves to swim.

Written By Shweta Patokar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth, born January 13, played his first major role as Josh Taylor in an Australian soap titled Neighbors in 2007. He is also popular for playing the lead's love interest, Marcus in The Elephant Princess. The star gained wide popularity with the film The Last Song where he starred opposite Miley Cyrus, the film was based on a Nicholas Sparks novel of the same name. He also has a brother, Chris Hemsworth, who is also a popular name in the Hollywood industry, he is best known for his character Thor in the Marvel Universe. Liam Hemsworth is often seen posing near the beach, surfing or swimming. Here are a few pictures from his social media that show that he loves to swim and to surf.

Proof that Liam Hemsworth loves to swim 

A picture where the star is seen surfing

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

ALSO READ | Liam Hemsworth 'happy To Be Moving On' With Gabriella Brooks

A picture where the is seen surfing while he is surrounded by water

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

A picture where the actor is seen posing in front of the ocean

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

ALSO READ | Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus Finalise Divorce

A picture where the star is seen testing his new board in the waters

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

Another picture where the star is clicked candidly in the water

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

On the work front

The star was last seen in Killerman as Moe where he starred alongside Emory Cohen and Diane Guerrero. He also starred alongside Priyanka Chopra and Rebel Winson in Isn't It Romantic. The actor is expected to be seen in Arkansas as Kyle this year and will also reportedly be seen in an untitled Nick Santora/Quibi TV series. 

ALSO READ | Miley Cyrus' Decade Video Pays Ode To Liam Hemsworth, No Sign Of Cody Simpson

ALSO READ | Liam Hemsworth's Split With Miley, Love Affair With Gabriella And Major Highlights Of 2019

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SC ADJOURNS 'RIGHT TO PRAY' HEARING
AAP SKIPS OPPOSITION MEET
SENA BACKS COAS AMID CONG INSULT
BJP DISCUSSES DELHI CANDIDATES
JAMIA STUDENTS PROTEST AGAINST VC
IRAN AGREES DE-ESCALATION