Liam Hemsworth Loves To Swim And These Stunning Pictures Are Proof

Liam Hemsworth, born January 13, played his first major role as Josh Taylor in an Australian soap titled Neighbors in 2007. He is also popular for playing the lead's love interest, Marcus in The Elephant Princess. The star gained wide popularity with the film The Last Song where he starred opposite Miley Cyrus, the film was based on a Nicholas Sparks novel of the same name. He also has a brother, Chris Hemsworth, who is also a popular name in the Hollywood industry, he is best known for his character Thor in the Marvel Universe. Liam Hemsworth is often seen posing near the beach, surfing or swimming. Here are a few pictures from his social media that show that he loves to swim and to surf.

Proof that Liam Hemsworth loves to swim

A picture where the star is seen surfing

A picture where the is seen surfing while he is surrounded by water

A picture where the actor is seen posing in front of the ocean

A picture where the star is seen testing his new board in the waters

Another picture where the star is clicked candidly in the water

On the work front

The star was last seen in Killerman as Moe where he starred alongside Emory Cohen and Diane Guerrero. He also starred alongside Priyanka Chopra and Rebel Winson in Isn't It Romantic. The actor is expected to be seen in Arkansas as Kyle this year and will also reportedly be seen in an untitled Nick Santora/Quibi TV series.

