Miley Cyrus' Decade Video Pays Ode To Liam Hemsworth, No Sign Of Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus started her new year with a nostalgic remembrance to her last decade. The singer looked back at all the happy, sad and controversial moments of her life. The video is titled Miley Cyrus: 10 years in 10 minutes. It includes everything from her relationships to her NSFW songs.

There were several iconic moments of her life in the decade that were shown in the video. The interesting part of her video was the shots where she talked about her love story with Liam Hemsworth. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are believed to have shared a good time in the past decade. They were known to have an on and off affair that turned into an engagement and a wedding. They called off their wedding in the recent past and today, Miley is dating Cody Simpson. However, interestingly, there was no sign of Cody in the video.

Miley Cyrus' biggest moments in the decade video

Miley’s video featured some moments with Liam, the news of their engagement and the split too. In one of the snippets in the video, there is a piece of news from 2012 that confirms the engagement of Miley Cyrus with Liam Hemsworth. The video also featured the news of the wedding split of the two. In the video, the shot is titled ‘breakup’. It also featured their few moments during their first song together, The Last Song.

While the video gave a glimpse of the most memorable moments of the Wrecking Ball singer’s life, it didn’t show any of her recent love affairs. Kaitlynn Carter, who Miley dated for a short time span after she called it off with Liam was not the part of the video. Even her current boyfriend Cody Simpson wasn't featured in the video.

Miley Cyrus recently cleared the rumours of her split with Cody Simpson when she shared pictures of Christmas celebration with her beau and family. She shared some adorable snaps of her family on her Instagram where they are seen celebrating Christmas.

