Liam Hemsworth's Split With Miley, Love Affair With Gabriella And Major Highlights Of 2019

Liam Hemsworth is an Australian actor who is popular for his performances in Neighbours, The Elephant Princess, The Hunger Games film series, Independence Day: Resurgence and more. His public image and personal life have recently sparked controversy and has received widespread media coverage. 2019 was a roller coaster ride for the actor. Here are a few times when Liam Hemsworth made headlines in the year 2019.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus Split

After reportedly dating Miley Cyrus for ten years, Liam Hemsworth tied the knot with her in December 2018. However, the couple split and their separation made headlines a few months later in August 2019. The news was a massive shock for their fans and they did expect the couple to reunite. The duo stayed married only for seven months before both of they parted ways. Opening up about the marriage to a reputed daily, Liam Hemsworth said that people won’t understand what it’s like and that he doesn’t want to talk about it.

Liam Hemsworth PDA with Maddison Brown

It was a difficult year for Liam Hemsworth, however, after splitting with Miley Cyrus he took his time to move on. In October 2019, Liam Hemsworth was reportedly spotted kissing actor Maddison Brown. Their PDA on the streets of New York City went viral and was the talk of the town for weeks. Fans speculated that Liam would continue to date Maddison. However, it has now been reported that nothing progressed between the duo after the date.

Liam Hemsworth introduced rumoured GF to family

Liam then started seeing Australian model Gabriella Brooks in December 2019. As per reports, he introduced her to his parents in Byron Bay. Gabriella Brooks and Liam’s family were all smiles when they met over a family lunch. As per reports, during the lunch, Liam Hemsworth first gave his mother a huge hug as they enjoyed a pre-Christmas get together. Gabriella Brooks was also reportedly seen greeting Liam’s mother with a warm embrace.

#new @liamhemsworth introduces Sydney model @gabriella_brooks to his parents in Byron Bay on December 14th 2019 #liamhemsworth pic.twitter.com/0zYp4OfE7b — liam Hemsworth news (@liamhemsnewss) December 16, 2019

