Liam Hemsworth's Most Popular Movies That You Must Watch Right Away

Liam Hemsworth is among the most popular contemporary actors. The Australian actor is known for his roles as Josh Taylor in Neighbours and Marcus in the television series The Elephant Princess and many more. Other than his distinctive looks, Liam is also known for his popular American films like The Last Song, The Hunger Games series, Independence Day: Resurgence, The Dressmaker, The Expendables 2, Love and Honor, etc. Listed below are some of Liam Hemsworth's popular movies:

READ:Liam Hemsworth Indulges In PDA With Gabriella Brooks A Week After Divorcing Miley Cyrus

Best films of Liam Hemsworth:

1) The Last Song

This one is for all those Liam and Miley Cyrus fans. It is the perfect movie to watch to see the chemistry between Miley and Liam. The film revolves around the story of a troubled father-daughter relationship who gets a new life when the two begin to explore a common thread -- their passion for music.

2) The Dressmaker

This is another film starring Liam Hemsworth in a different light. The film revolves around a person who is accused of murder when she was a child and a dressmaker who returns to her small Australian town to seek revenge on the locals who did her wrong. The film is directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse.

READ:Liam Hemsworth's Personality Traits prove That He Is A True Capricorn

3) Independence Day: Resurgence

This is considered to be one of the best Liam Hemsworth films. The film is about the planet being attacked by aliens and how a few fearless men and women take on the charge to save the planet. The movie is directed by Roland Emmerich and hit the box office with 38.97 crores USD.

4) Isn't It Romantic

This film revolves around the journey of Natalie who is a New York architect and works hard to get noticed at her job and later finds herself in an alternate universe. The film is very unique and witnesses Liam Hemsworth in a different role. The film released last year.

5) The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1

The Hunger Games series include some of Liam Hemsworth's best movies and feature him in powerful roles. The film is directed by Francis Lawrence. The Hunger Games can be watched on Netflix.

READ:Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Complete Divorce Proceedings After 8 Months Of Marriage

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.