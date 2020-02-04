Liam Hemsworth Indulges In PDA With Gabriella Brooks A Week After Divorcing Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth was recently seen setting some major PDA goals with rumoured girlfriend Gabriella Brooks. The rumoured couple’s PDA comes just a few days after Liam Hemsworth finalised his divorce with his ex-wife and singer Miley Cyrus.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus were known as the ‘it couple’ in Hollywood. Liam and Miley’s love story was no less than a dream come true, but the couple called it quits just after 13 months of getting hitched in a private ceremony. Both Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus seemed to have moved on since their separation.



Recently, Liam Hemsworth was seen indulging in some major PDA with his rumoured girlfriend Gabriella Brooks. The couple was seen hugging and kissing outside a gym in LA. The pictures from their recent outing are surfacing just a few days after Liam Hemsworth finalised his divorce with Miley Cyrus.

HQ #news @liamhemsworth was spotted packing on the PDA with gabriella brooks as they shared a passionate smooch outside of a Beverly Hills gym on February 3, 2020. #liamhemsworth pic.twitter.com/CDTu2JZAch — liam Hemsworth news (@liamhemsnewss) February 4, 2020

As mentioned earlier, Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus ended their marriage after being married for just 13 months. According to a media portal’s report, Liam and Miley had a prenup, hence their divorce settlement was easier. Another portal’s report also suggested that Miley Cyrus also got to keep all the animals the ex-couple owned together.

Now, Miley Cyrus is dating Cody Simpson. Miley and Cody were also seen engaging in some major PDA on social media. Cody Simpson even accompanied Miley to a charity event. On the other hand, Gabriella Brooks was also seen dining with Liam Hemsworth’s parents.

