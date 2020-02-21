Liam Hemsworth Says He's 'unbothered And Does Not Think About' Miley-Cody Romance

Liam Hemsworth is constantly making headlines with his PDA filled dates with rumoured girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, or his separation and divorce from singer and actor, Miley Cyrus. Accoridng to reports, Liam Hemsworth is unbothered with his ex-wife’s relationship with Cody Simpson. In an interview with a news publication, Liam Hemsworth spoke about his opinions on Instagram filled romance of Miley-Cody.

Miley and Cody often post videos of them together

Liam Hemsworth revealed in an interview that he was shattered and heartbroken at first at his separation with ex-wife Miley Cyrus, whom he dated on and off for over ten years. According to reports, there were rumours of Miley cheating on him. The marriage of the two caved in after a series of personal discrepancies. However, after how things have turned out, Liam Hemsworth is reportedly not thinking about the past and only looks at what lies ahead.

On the other hand, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson’s romance is evident in Miley’s Instagram. In the interview, when asked about whether that affects him, he revealed that he is not thinking about it. Liam Hemsworth is only focusing on the good and positive things in life. The report by the publication also suggested that Liam’s concerns are different than what it was a year or two ago.

Some reports suggested that after Liam filed for divorce in August 2019. He has been only trying to look forward in life, without anything clinging onto the past. In the media report, it was also suggested that Liam Hemsworth's separation form Miley Cyrus is because both of them changing over time. They had met as teenagers and then grew out of the self they fell for.

