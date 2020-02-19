Here's How Chris Hemsworth Motivated Liam Hemsworth For His Role In 'The Hunger Games'

Liam Hemsworth is widely known for his flawless acting in films like Isn't It Romantic, Independence Day: Resurgence and more. The shocking news of the couple, Liam and ex-wife Miley Cyrus's separation have been flooding the internet a lot, lately. On the professional front, Liam is all set to enthral his fans with Quibi's upcoming thriller drama, The Most Dangerous Game.

Liam Hemsworth and his brother Chris Hemsworth share an adorable bond and fans find their bromance as 'brother goals'. The two have a lot in common and they keep sharing adorable pictures together. People have seen them excel in water sports like surfing and they keep on sharing pictures online which is admired by many. Recently, Liam Hemsworth shared that Chris has helped him feel motivated for his role in The Hunger Games.

Also Read | Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's most adorable pictures you must check out

How did Chris Hemsworth motivate Liam Hemsworth?

Liam Hemsworth has been flaunting his bulky body and huge biceps lately on social media. Many fangirls are completely drooling over his looks. However, before his role in The Hunger Games, Liam had a lean body. However, when he got signed for his role in The Hunger Games movie series, he was asked to bulk up a bit.

Also Read | All you need to know about Liam Hemsworth's upcoming project, 'Most Dangerous Game'

Being the elder brother, the God of Thunder, Thor reportedly texted Liam, "Hey, fatty, it's called 'The Hunger Games', not 'The Eating Games'." According to the international star, he started working out more and felt more motivated to work out and eat less after getting this message from his brother, Chris. This helped him gain the excellent body he flaunted in the movie series. The reports also say that Liam wanted to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Thor, but Chris got the role instead.

Also Read | Liam Hemsworth's deep bond with brothers Chris and Luke is evident in THESE pictures

Also Read | Liam Hemsworth's character in 'Most Dangerous Game' is in a race to stay alive?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.