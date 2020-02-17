All You Need To Know About Liam Hemsworth's Upcoming Project, 'Most Dangerous Game'

Liam Hemsworth is an Australian actor who is popular for his performances in Neighbours, The Elephant Princess, The Hunger Games film series, Independence Day: Resurgence and more. His public image and personal life have recently been in the news as he and his ex-wife, Miley Cyrus got divorced. Post his marriage and divorce with pop star Miley Cyrus, on the work front, Liam will be seen in a thriller series titled Most Dangerous Game.

Most Dangerous Game – Plot, cast and release date

Liam Hemsworth's web-series is an action thriller. The story of MDG revolves around the life of a medically-ill man played by Liam, who strives hard to live so that he can be with his pregnant wife and meet his unborn child. Unfortunately, the treatment he needs to get better is highly expensive and out of his reach. Much to his surprise, he gets an unusual offer to play a lethal 24-hours game, which could fetch him millions of dollars. Most Dangerous Game will release on April 6, 2020, and will be streaming on Quibi, an OTT platform. Carolina Bartczak is playing the role of Liam Hemsworth's pregnant wife in the web-series.

Watch the teaser of Most Dangerous Game here

Liam Hemsworth's Most Dangerous Game teaser

The teaser trailer of Most Dangerous Game released on February 7, 2020, on social media. Since the time of the trailer launched, it gardened a lot of appreciation for its unconventional plotline and marvellous cinematography. Directed by celebrated filmmaker Phil Abraham and written by Nick Santora of Prison Break fame, Most Dangerous Game is all set to give you an edge-of-the-seat and thrilling experience. Besides this, Liam hasn't made any official confirmations about any other project so far.

