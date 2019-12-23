Liam Hemsworth And Gabriella Brooks Trolled Online For Spending Time Together

The Hunger Games actor Liam Hemsworth is rumoured to be dating model Gabriella Brooks. The actor is currently married to singer Miley Cyrus and the couple have filed for a divorce. However, trolls took to Instagram to compare Gabriella to Miley.

Gabriella compared to Miley

Liam and Gabriella were spotted together at Byron Bay and this enraged some fans. They expressed their disbelief to the actor actions. One troll even went on to say that Gabriella is a downgrade from Miley while some trolls said that the model would never be as good as Miley Cyrus.

The trolls got personal when they bought up Matt Healy, the former boyfriend of the model and some went on to say that it is such a shame that she dumped Matt for Liam. The rumours of the couple dating were rife after Liam introduced her to his parents in Byron Bay.

It was speculated by a leading entertainment portal that the 21-year-old model had a fairly good time with Liam and his parents . The group had met for a family lunch and are said to have had a good time. Previously in October Liam was linked with actor Maddison Brown after they were spotted on a date in New York.

It was later speculated that things between the couple did not work out. The couple were since then never seen again together and Liam was later seen multiple times with Gabriella. Liam and Miley have reportedly submitted paperwork for their divorce. Liam is currently working on his film projects and wrapping up on his TV show Dodge and Miles.

