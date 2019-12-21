Miley Cyrus Takes A Dig At Her Ex, Liam Hemsworth After 4 Months Of Their Separation

While fans were still reeling with the disappointment which was Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's failed marriage, there has now been a new development on the estranged couple. Miley recently took a jibe at her ex-husband Liam on artist Matty Mo's Instagram account on December 18, 2019. Matty updated his Instagram bio and wrote, 'Getting married to @mileycyrus in 2020' which the Wrecking Ball singer took notice. Miley was quick to respond saying, 'It probably won’t last long' taking a dig at her short lived marraige with Liam. Miley also added a ring emoji to the same and further stated, 'But always down to try, You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.'

Miley got into a flirty banter with current boyfriend Cody Simpson

Matty, on his part also commented to a follower saying, 'I’m def making her sign a prenuptial.' It will be interesting to witness how fans will react to this statement of hers. Reportedly, the singer has been receiving a lot of flak ever since her split with Liam. Recently Miley went live on Instagram and was also joined by her present beau of 2 months, Cody Simpson. The two engaged in a flirty banter and Miley made it quite clear that she has moved on, ever since her separation with Liam.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson, And Billy Ray Cyrus Are Feeling The Christmas Vibe Already

Liam's sister-in-law Elsa Pataky took a slight dig at Miley recently

Miley expressed her love for Cody and stated that he is the only 'good' guy she has ever met in her life. However, the Best Of Both Worlds singer has received some criticisms in recent times. Liam's sister-in-law Elsa Pataky who is married to his brother Chris Hemsworth spoke about his failed marriage in an interview during an event. She revealed that Liam is a little bit down after a failed relationship where he had dedicated ten years of his life but he is still coping well. She added that Liam is a strong boy and he deserves the best. She also said that Liam deserves someone better than his ex, taking a dig at Miley.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus: When 'Slide Away' Singer Made Headlines Because Of Her Interviews

Also Read: Miley Cyrus: Top Three Controversies Involving The Hannah Montana Star

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.