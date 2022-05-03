As the fans recently watched the star-studded Met Gala 2022 with numerous artists arriving in style flaunting their snazzy outfits, they were stunned by the dazzling arrival of Kim Kardashian and her beau Pete Davidson. Kim Kardashian was seen dazzling in a 60-years-old Marilyn Monroe sleeveless golden glittery gown while her beau Pete stunned in a black and white suit.

The live coverage of the official Met Gala 2022 kickstarted at 6 p.m. E.T. (3:30 a.m. IST), hosted by Vogue India. You can also watch the glimpses of Met Gala on digital platforms including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Kim Kardashian sports Marilyn Monroe's “Happy Birthday, Mr President” dress

As the fans were eagerly waiting to watch Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at the Met Gala 2022 red carpet event, the duo left the fans bedazzled with their arrival as they donned stylish outfits. While Pete Davidson sported a cool black suit, Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe’s dress from her 1962 performance of “Happy Birthday, Mr President.” According to the reports by Variety, the shimmering dress has been on display at Ripley’s Believe It or Not museum in Orlando, Fla. since its purchase in 2016 for a whopping $4.81 million. The KUWTK star even hinted at wearing this attire when she was spotted at the museum a couple of days ago.

Sporting a stunning blonde look, Kim Kardashian opened up about her outfit at the red carpet event and stated, "Well this is Marilyn Monroe's dress and it is 60 years old and she wore this when she sang 'Happy Birthday' to President John F. Kennedy in 1962. I had this idea to try it on and then they came with armed guards and gloves." Stating further, she also revealed how she had to lose 16 pounds in order to fit into the iconic dress. "!It was such a challenge. It was like a [movie] role. I was determined to fit [into] it. I haven't had carbs or sugar in about three weeks. We're having pizza and donut party back at the hotel [after the Met Gala], " she added.

Designed by Jean Louis, the dress originally cost $12,000 and was reportedly so tight that Monroe had to be sewn into it prior to her performance for President Kennedy at Madison Square Garden. Ripley's bought the dress from Julien's Auction back in November 2016 for $4.81 million, making it one of the most expensive dresses in the world.

