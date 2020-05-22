Good News: From Dad Raising Toast For Gay Son To Dolphins Bringing Gifts, 5 Best Stories

While the world is battling to contain the deadly coronavirus outbreak, the overload of information has taken a toll on several people. With many trying to cope up with anxiety and gloom amid the ‘negativity’ of the global health crisis, it was recently revealed that ‘Good News’ has proven to have an encouraging effect on the mood. In a bid to lift the spirits, here’s a compilation of positive news stories that are blissful and can brighten the day amid the challenging times.

Dolphins bring gifts from sea for humans

Missing the human interaction amid COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, a pod of dolphins in Australia has been bringing gifts and all sorts of “treasure material” from sea to the shore as a gift for the humans. The incident was shared by the Barnacles Café and Dolphin Feeding located in Tin Can Bay, Queensland, on Facebook with several images of the humpback dolphins longing for the tourists.

Dad raises a toast at his Gay son’s wedding

A video of Indian-American man delivering an emotional speech at his gay son’s wedding is doing rounds on the internet in which he reminisces how his son came out as homosexual in high school. Dr Vijay Mehta, a resident of central Texas, raised a toast to his son, Parag Mehta, and talked about his journey as a parent in accepting Parag’s decision to marry Vaibhav Jain. During his speech, Dr Mehta speaks about the need to be braver and more compassionate while seeking truth and spreading love.

Baby climbing wall inspires netizens

An inspiring video of a kid climbing the wall indoor that emulates resilience and the spirit of "never giving up on one’s goals" has gone viral. Without any belay rope or head protection or support, the “future climbing champion” maintains a balance against the gravity with her strongholds and even stronger spirit overcoming the challenges, showcasing that “no goal is impossible to achieve”. Shared on Twitter by a user Mahesh Naik, the nearly 3-minute long clip has amassed 2k views as it continues to align “hope” in such challenging times for many.

Camels in the Sahara Desert leaves netizens stunned

A pit-stop allure for the caravans crisscrossing the Sahara, the world’s largest desert, is the place called Guelta d'Archei in Chad, where hundreds of camels’ herd were seen on the breath-taking oasis. The Ennedi Plateau of the Sahara Desert featured a large herd of camels gathered around the deepwater ‘Guelta’ around the canyon walls in the northeast region. The “scenic beauty” of the imagery and “amazing, humble, and generous people of Chad” became a topic of discussion.

A breathtaking oasis in the Sahara. Camels in Guelta d'Archei, Chad. pic.twitter.com/V3yQR1GdLn — Sarah M Elzeini (@SarahElzeini) May 20, 2020

Rare black panther spotted after 7 years

A rare black panther has been spotted by the officials of the Chhattisgarh forest department at the Achanakmar Tiger Reserve in Bilaspur after 7 years. The panther has reminded the internet of ‘Bagheera’ from Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book. Shared by an IPS officer, Dipanshu Kabra, on his official Twitter handle, the black panther has created a stir after it was captured on the cameras installed for the counting of tigers in the area.

Found Black Panther in Achanak marg Tiger reserve forest Bilaspur Chhattisgarh, it was captured from camera installed for counting of tigers.

Village people named him Bagheera 🙂@ParveenKaswan @RandeepHooda @andyserkis @chandwickboseman#wildliferescue pic.twitter.com/VS3MBK9y3J — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) May 21, 2020

