Riverdale Actor Lili Reinhart Comes Out As Bisexual While Promoting Racial Equality

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart came out as a ‘proud bisexual’ on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. The Hustlers actor took to her social media and posted a picture of a peaceful walk that she was going to be a part of. The peace march was organised in the wake of George Floyd's murder. She urged her fans to join her at the march which was held in West Hollywood.

Lili Reinhart comes out as Bisexual

Lili Reinhart posted a poster from the march with all the details about it. She wrote that she has never mentioned this publically, but she is a ‘proud bisexual’ woman. She wrote, "Although I've never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman." [sic]. She also urged her fans to be a part of the LGBTQ+ march to support the black lives matter movement.

Lili Reinhart was dating her Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse for over three years before calling it quits earlier this year. The couple reportedly started going out in 2017 and had initially not disclosed their relationship in public. Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart’s breakup rumours made rounds during the summer of last year. However, the couple made a very public announcement on social media claiming that the news was not true.

In September 2019, Lili Reinhart had referred to Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse as her boyfriend. According to reports, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart’s relationship has always been through ups and downs. Sources close to the couple have stated that the two stars talks to each other almost every day and care about each other very much.

The former couple has been spending their time apart in the quarantine. Lili Reinhart has been spending time in quarantine with her dog Milo. Cole Sprouse is reportedly spending his time in quarantine with his Riverdale co-actor KJ Apa in Los Angeles.

Lili Reinhart is all set to make her debut as a writer with her book Swimming Lessons: Poems. According to sources, the book of poems will include verses on fame, love, depression as well as anxiety. The book was slated to release on May 5, 2020. However, she has now taken to her Instagram account to reveal that the book will only be available at a later date. On her Instagram story, Riverdale alum Lili Reinhart stated that the release date of the book has been pushed to September due to COVID-19.

