Lilly Singh Shares BTS Pic From 'Sketchy Times' Show, Says 'will Frame It For My Wall'

Lilly Singh who is all set to venture into primetime with her new sketch comedy show be titled, Sketchy Times With Lilly Singh, shared a BTS picture on Instagram while expressing the essence of “human resilience”. In the picture, the famous YouTuber can be seen lying on a poolside at her home with her crew helping her with the makeup and hairdo. While captioning the post, Lilly expressed her love for the picture and wrote that she wishes to frame the picture and nailed it on the wall.

Lilly Singh shares a BTS picture from Sketchy Times

Through the picture, Lilly tried to express the passion of people towards their job and duties amid the pandemic and that according to her people should not feel defeated no matter what circumstances arrive. In the picture, her crew can be seen wearing masks, gloves, and headgear while getting the actress ready for her show. While captioning, Lilly further wrote that she knows people are going through a lot these days but she finds hope in this picture. She added that as much as people have gone through and continue to go through, they can still find a way and adapt to it. At last, Lilly concluded the caption on a positive and inspirational note where she expressed her love for her fellow humans and wrote, “Let us never give up”.

Her late-night show has also been renewed for a second season. The dates for the new episodes of the show will be announced in the coming days. The Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment, Lisa Katz, and Tracey Pakosta revealed in a press release that Lilly has always created content that is relatable, of the moment, and is original. They further added that her unique comedic style is the perfect antidote currently for the viewers in these challenging times. The show, Sketchy Times will see the late-night host perform in some multiple sketches wherein she will be portraying every character and will take a jibe at them on coping up with the 'new normal'. The episodes of the series will all feature a different theme and will also include her musical parodies. The production for Sketchy Times is being completely shot at the comedian's home where she will be flanked by minimal crew members and all the necessary safety procedures. Lilly also revealed about the two-part series for the broadcast network in the press release.

