Nick Jonas's Haldi Ceremony Was A Memorable One And Lilly Singh Was The Reason, Know Why

Back in 2018, Nick Jonas tied the knot with global star Priyanka Chopra. The duo stunned the world when they announced their wedding. As it was a marriage of different cultures, the rituals performed were both Indian and Christian. During a chat show, Lilly Singh who was a guest at Nickyanka's wedding talked about how she had a fun time applying Tumeric paste on Nick Jonas, during a pre-wedding ceremony. Take a look at what Lilly Singh said in this throwback video-

When Lily Singh Had A Fun Time Applying Hadli To Nick Jonas

Lilly Singh is a celebrated comedian and YouTuber, who is quite popular for her funny antics and impeccable comic timing. In November 2019, she appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden as a guest. During the interview, the host asked Singh about her connection with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, and how 'she got invited for their wedding'. To this, the stunning actress chuckled and said that she knows both Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra professionally.

However, with time, her bond with Priyanka became stronger, and she treats her like a sister, Lilly revealed. Thus, as a close friend of Priyanka Chopra, she was invited to her wedding. The gorgeous actress then also divulged some details about the rituals at the wedding. Lilly Singh talked about how she had an amazing time applying Haldi all over Nick's body. Application of turmeric concoction all over the body is a pre-wedding ritual in India for both the bride and groom, it is called the Haldi ceremony.

James Corden also showed some pictures from that event during the chat show, that were hysterically funny. In one pic, Nick Jonas is sitting drenched in turmeric, and Lilly is aggressively applying Haldi on him. During the Haldi ceremony, friends and relative of the bride and the groom take turns to apply Haldi on them. So when Lilly Singh got an opportunity to apply Haldi on Nick Jonas, she gave him an aggressive turmeric body scrub, which was super fun to watch for Priyanka and the others present at the ceremony.

This was quite evident from the photos that James showed the audience on his chat show. In fact, Lilly Singh actually ripped Nick Jonas's shirt so that she could apply Haldi to him properly. It is was a hilarious interview, and Lilly Singh was at her wittiest best. The way she explained the entire scenario was highly entertaining, and the audience at The Late Late Show With James Corden was indeed having a fun-time listening to her.

