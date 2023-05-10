Lily Collins Receives A Shock As Engagement Ring Gets Stolen From Luxury Hotel

Lily Collin's engagement ring, received from husband Charlie McDowell, was stolen at a West Hollywood luxury hotel in LA. The theft, reported to be an inside job, is currently being investigated by authorities. Lily Collins is yet to comment on the case.

Details on the theft



The ring was reportedly stolen from the unnamed West Hollywood luxury hotel in Los Angeles, as Lily was indulging in a spa day. The actress had made sure to keep all her valuables including the precious ring locked in the storage spaces made available. However, Lily was met with a rude shock when she went to collect her things. The authorities are treating this robbery with the utmost importance as it is categorised as "over $10,000". As per a TMZ report, there were no signs of forced entry which essentially means that it was a well-planned inside job. The police are currently reviewing hotel security footage to crack the case.

More on Lily's engagement ring



Lily Collin's ring, given to her by husband and filmmaker Charlie McDowell was special for reasons other than it being their engagement ring. McDowell had reportedly designed the ring himself in association with Neuwirth Jewellery. The ring was a rose-cut diamond between 2 to 3 carats. Lily Collin's has previously been heard saying that Charlie's work on the ring was "exactly what she wanted". Authorities are currently investigating its theft.

More on Lily and Charlie



Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell met on the sets of their film Gilded Rage in 2019. The two struck up a romance which ended in marriage. Lily and Charlie got engaged in September of 2020 and exchanged their vows the following year in a private lavish ceremony held in Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado.

Lily Collins was last seen in 2022 film Windfall, with Jason Segel and Jesse Plemons. She has also received immense appreciation for her work in television series Emily in Paris as titular character Emily Cooper, streaming since 2020. She will next be seen in Halo of Stars as Misty Dawn, which is currently in post-production.