'Avengers: Endgame' Actor Linda Cardellini 'would Love' To Star In A Solo MCU Film

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is one of the biggest film franchises. Linda Cardellini played Clint Barton’s wife, Laura in two Marvel films. The actor recently talked about her character’s future and expressed her desire to star in a solo film.

Linda Cardellini would love a solo MCU movie

In an interview with a daily, Linda Cardellini was asked about her expectations that she had while playing Laura Barton for the first time in Avengers: Age of Ultron and also talked about its potential future. She said that it was one of those things where she was brought into the universe and called it truly its own universe. The actor stated that it has its own entity with this fandom that is incredible and to be part of it is pretty fun. Cardellini also mentioned that her daughter’s friends love it, so it is always fun. She added that she would love to see a Laura Barton movie, for sure. However, she does not think that is going to happen as she believes people are more interested in the superheroes.

As Linda Cardellini stated, it is quite uncommon that Marvel studios would make a solo movie about her supporting character. Even Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Hulk has not received a standalone movie till now. However, Linda could be seen in the upcoming Hawkeye series on Disney+, playing Clint Barton’s wife. She can also appear in future Marvel projects.

Linda Cardellini first played Laura Barton in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015). It was when the Avengers seek a place to hide and Clint Barton, played by Jeremy Renner, takes them to his unknown house and family. In Avengers: Endgame, her character turned into dust with Thanos’ snap. Clint loses himself and becomes Ronin and goes on to kill people who according to him does not deserve to be alive.

Linda Cardellini made her film debut in 1997 with Good Burger. She has been applauded for her performances in movies like Legally Blonde, Brokeback Mountain, Return, The Founder, Green Book and more. Cardellini is also popular for her television appearance in Freaks and Geeks, ER, Bloodline, Mad Men and Dead to Me.

Avengers Endgame had an ensemble cast of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Karen Gillan, Brie Larson, Josh Brolin and others. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, it concludes the Infinity Saga in the MCU. Avengers: Endgame broke several records at the box office and became the highest-grossing film worldwide.

