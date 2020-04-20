Avengers: Endgame's Detail About Iron Man's Death Make Fans Emotional Again

Avengers: Endgame is one of the biggest films in recent time with worldwide recognition. It is the conclusion of 21 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the end of the Infinity Saga. The death of Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr., who sacrificed his life in the last movie Avengers Endgame evoked a massive response from viewers. Many were left 'heartbroken' after seeing the deah scene. Now a Pepper Potts scene remembering Tony Stark is making netizens emotional again. Read to know more.

Iron Man fan mail makes Twitteratis' emotional

Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man became one of the most loved superheroes in films. In Avengers: Endgame, he sacrificed his life to defeat Thanos. Fans were heartbroken as they bid goodbye to 10 years journey of Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man. In a tweet by a fan, Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts is seen reading a fan mail to Tony Stark / Iron Man.

It has written, “Dear Tony Stark; I wonder how you do all of this in your company? I’m a big fan. And I hope I might be able to visit your company. Sincerely Mitch B” along with partially coloured Iron Man drawing. Fans connected to Pepper Potts feelings as she still has to go through Stark’s fan mail after his demise. Twitterati replied with Tony Stark’s popular line ‘I love 3000’ on the tweet. Check it out.

someone just reminded me that after tony died pepper had to still go through tony’s iron man fan mail and now i’m sad pic.twitter.com/WpOCXEpWF5 — emily (@starksyndrome) April 16, 2020

Fans replies

I'm sad, ughhh I miss you TONY STARK — ❤Misha Collins❤ (@mishaownsme) April 19, 2020

Why is this tweet so underrated. This deserves a love 3000 times. — VeiledBoy (@VeiledChick3n) April 18, 2020

It´s an emotional moment. — Juanra (@jjrbs) April 19, 2020

Love You 3000. — SkeletonBoop (@SkeletonBooper) April 20, 2020

Avengers: Endgame has an ensemble cast of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Josh Brolin. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film received rave reviews. Avengers: Endgame became the highest-grossing film worldwide beating Avatar.

