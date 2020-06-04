'Avengers: Endgame' Detail Shows The Heroes Representing 5 Stages Of Grief

Avengers: Endgame was one of the most hyped films released in recent years. Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans have been pointing out various theories since the movie was released. Now one of the fans pointed out detail after the Avengers return from the Time Heist which is connected to stages of grief. Read to know more.

The Avengers represents the stages of grief

There are five stages in grief: Denial, Anger, Bargaining, Depression and Acceptance. A fan pointed out that the original Avengers represents the five stages of grief in a scene from Avengers: Endgame. It is when they return from the time heist and gets the news that they have lost Natasha Romanoff /Black Widow, played by Scarlett Johansson.

In the scene, we see Professor Hulk, Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, Thor and Clint Barton. As all are shocked and saddened with the news of one of their own passing away. Natasha sacrifices her life to get the soul stone on Vormir. Here’s how each member shows different stages of grief while discussing Natasha’s death.

Denial depicted by Thor: Chris Hemsworth as Thor is seen not accepting the fact that Natasha Romanoff has gone. He says, “Why are we acting like she’s dead? We have the stones right? As long as we can have the stones we can bring her back, right? So stop this s**t. We are the Avengers, get it together.”

Anger depicted by Hulk: Mark Ruffalo as Hulk had a love relationship with the Black Widow. The two got close during Avengers: Age of Ultron, but their love story never took off after that. In the scene, Professor Hulk, who is now a mixture of both Bruce Banner and Hulk, a much smarter and calmer version, shows anger. He throws the bench across the lake.

Bargaining depicted by Steve Rogers : Chris Evans as Steve Rogers /Captain America was the closet to Natasha Romanoff. They have been good friends since Captain America: The Winter Soldier, being through thick and thin with each other. Steve shows bargaining as he promises to make Natasha’s sacrifice worth it.

Depression depicted by Tony Stark: Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark / Iron Man was one of the most talkative and outspoken people in the MCU. However, in the scene, he barely speaks as he is internalizing his emotions. Tony and Natasha had an on and off friendship. She was introduced in Iron Man 2 and was initially in Team Iron Man in Captain America: Civil War.

Acceptance depicted by Clint Barton: Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye was just like Natasha Romanoff’s family member even before the Avengers was formed. She saved him by sacrificing herself. Clint who has witnessed her demise accepts the faith. He says, “we can’t get her back. It can’t be undone. It can’t. Look, I know that I’m way outside my pay grade here. But she still isn’t here, is she? It can’t be undone. Or at least that’s what the red, floating guy had to say.”

