Linda Hamilton's Identical Twin Leslie Hamilton Freas Passes Away 'unexpectedly' At 63

On August 22, American actor Linda Hamilton's identical twin sister Leslie hamilton Freas passed away unexpectedly at the age of 63. The Burlington County Times published an obituary in the memory of her and broke the news of her demise on August 27. The obituary read, "She passionately worked as an ER nurse, and ultimately transitioned to working as a hospice nurse later in her career". Meanwhile, the obituary did not mention the cause of her death.

Leslie was survived by her children, Ashley, Adam, Kendall; sister, Laura Hamilton; twin sister, Linda Hamilton; her brother, Ford Hamilton; stepbrother, Jeffrey Payne; and grandchildren, Luna Bo and Ollie. Leslie served as a stunt double for Linda in 1991’s release Terminator 2: Judgement Day. In the James Cameron directorial, Linda essayed the character of Sarah Connor. Leslie appeared in the apocalyptic playground dream sequence and in the scene where the villainous T-1000 cyborg imitates Sarah. Also, Leslie portrayed her sister's reflection in the mirror in one of the scenes. The final deposition of Leslie was organised private while visitation was held on August 29 in New Jersey.

The twin sisters were born and raised in Salisbury, Maryland. They attended the premiere for Terminator 2: Judgement Day together in July of 1991 in Los Angeles, California. Leslie's obituary also mentioned her as 'an avid fisherwoman' and that she 'was not shy about out-fishing anyone who joined her.' Meanwhile, Linda has not yet commented publicly on her sister’s sudden demise. The obituary has also stated that memorial contributions in Leslie's name may be made to Samaritan Hospice.

Talking about Linda Hamilton, last year, she reprised her character of Sarah Connor in the new installment of the Terminator franchise. Terminator: Dark Fate saw her reunion with co-star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, after almost 23 years. The film hit the theatres on October 30, 2019. Although the film failed to achieve big scores at the BO, it garnered a positive response in terms of ratings on Rotten tomatoes as it scored 70 percent on the review-aggregation website.

