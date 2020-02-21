Lindsay Lohan Is Liam Hemsworth's Not-so-secret Admirer; Read Full Story

Liam Hemsworth is among the most popular contemporary Hollywood actors. He has been in the news for quite some time ever since his divorce with his wife, Miley Cyrus. Other than his distinctive looks, Liam is known for his popular American films like The Last Song, The Hunger Games series, Independence Day: Resurgence, The Dressmaker, The Expendables 2, Love and Honor, etc. The actor has gained huge fame and is very popular among his female fans but one of his lady fans surprises us all. Recently, actress Lindsay Lohan has been showing quite some interest in Liam Hemsworth and has been showcasing the same on social media.

Liam Hemsworth's secret admirer

Fellow netizens have been noticing Lohan's comments on Liam Hemsworth's various posts on social media. The 33-year-old actress has not been subtle about her crush on Liam Hemsworth. Recently, Liam had shared a gallery of photos showing him surfing on artificial waves with his friends and Lindsay Lohan commented on the same post.

Lindsay Lohan responded to the post with the prayer hands emoji. The post has been viewed by many fans and they have noticed the subtle heat between the two. Many Hemsworth and Lindsay Lohan fans have also left comments for Lohan to read.

Fans have also observed how this isn't the first time Lindsay Lohan has been leaving comments on Liam's Instagram account. In September, Lindsay Lohan spoke of how she had tried to meet Liam while she was in Australia filming for the local version of The Masked Singer.

Lohan commented, asking Hemsworth as to why did they not meet in Sydney or Bondi. Hemsworth has not said anything on the subject but has been linked with actress Maddison Brown and model Gabriella Brooks in the recent months.

