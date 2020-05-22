Lisa Kudrow Describes How Phoebe From 'FRIENDS' Would Spend Her Quarantine Days

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Lisa Kudrow spoke about how her character, Phoebe from FRIENDS would follow social distancing and spend her quarantine days. Lisa Kudrow joked that Phoebe’s apartment would be filled with many half-done artworks, which are heavy and cumbersome, just like her infamous painting from the series. Speaking about Phoebe’s husband, Mike’s reaction to the paintings, Lisa remarked that he would be very sweet about it.

Speaking about FRIENDS, Lisa admitted that her memories from shooting the popular sitcom have now faded. Adding to the same, Lisa revealed that the actor has never seen a few episodes of the show and since she has never re-watched the show, she does not remember a lot of things. Furthermore, Lisa mentioned that her colleagues, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc remember everything from the show.

FRIENDS cast takes All-In challenge

Considered as one of the most rewatchable television series by fans, FRIENDS is one of the longest-running soap operas of all time. Starring Matthew Perry, Matt le Blanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, and Jennifer Aniston in the leading roles, FRIENDS' entertaining story-line seemingly never fails to amaze the audience, as it enjoys a massive fan following even today. Besides being lauded for its funny story plot and unmissable one-liners, FRIENDS has also been appreciated for its interesting star cast.

Recently, Matthew Perry, Matt le Blanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, and Jennifer Aniston took to their Instagram handle to share an exciting piece of news with fans. The cast explained that the opportunity is a part of the All-In challenge, which involves celebrities auctioning off prized possessions or giving fans the opportunity to enter contests to help fund food banks around the United States. As per reports, the proceeds of the auction will go to No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels and America’s Food Fund, which benefits Feeding America and World Central Kitchen. The cast of the show was about to start shooting from May, however, due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the US, the reunion special has reportedly got delayed.

