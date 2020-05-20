Lisa Kudrow Calls Friends Reunion Delay 'painful' But The Show Will 'definitely Happen'

News about the Friends reunion broke the Internet when it was announced. It was supposed to air on HBO Max as one of their debut events but has been postponed due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Now Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay on the show, talked about the delay, stating that it was painful.

Lisa Kudrow calls Friends reunion delay ‘painful’

In an interview with a news portal, Lisa Kudrow was asked about how the pandemic hit her professionally. She answered that they had to shut down the Friends reunion, which was painful. She feels bad for everyone who was working and now is not working. That is the part that makes her really nervous.

The reunion episode was supposed to be filmed at the end of March in front of a live studio audience. Lis Kudrow revealed that she was already getting nervous at the very beginning of March before there was a stay-at-home order. The actor mentioned that she called Ben Winston, executive producer, and asked if he had any contingencies like other versions of the reunion. He replied, “No, it's going to be fine!" and then everything began to shut down one by one. Kudrow stated that they all got on the phone and said it had to shut down. People threw out other dates which had come and gone. But they were really trying to be able to do it as soon as they could.

Speaking about the Friends reunion’s new date, Lisa Kudrow said that she does not have an update yet on when anything is possible. It sounds like people are hoping and hedging in August or September. But then she feels like everyone is going to be shooting things as much as possible in those two months and there might be another wave. She does not know if everything can be shot in two months. She does not know what is going to happen.

When asked if there had been any discussion about doing the reunion remotely, Lisa Kudrow hinted that the main moto will get ruined. She said that the cast have not all been in the same room in front of people. They have privately had a reunion once, many years ago but that is it. She stated that the whole point of the reunion is to be in the same room and that has not changed. She mentioned that the streaming platform is being phenomenally patient and understanding.

Social distancing guidelines could be hard to follow when the production will resume, especially if it would feature the cast sitting on the popular couch. Speaking on the issue, Lisa Kudrow said that she has not heard anything officially yet, but she hopes that there will be tests available so everyone has to be tested for the virus and antibodies before being able to show up for work. She mentioned that if everyone is tested and clean, then they do not have to be 6 feet apart. Everyone who checks out, so to speak, can sit next to each other on the couch. Because from one end to the other might be 6 feet and one of the two chairs? She thought of that too. Kudrow stated that the reunion of the cast and celebration of the show will definitely happen.

The Feel Good star was asked if the Friends reunion special could lead to something bigger. She replied that she would love that. Lisa Kudrow disclosed that there was an idea to do something like that which she and Courteney Cox had though a while ago, but it could not take place. She revealed that the pitch was; “You like watching Friends, watch it with us.” She thinks that is fun. Kudrow added that it was like the U.K. show, Gogglebox, but different.

