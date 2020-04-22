Lisa Kudrow & 'FRIENDS' Cast Shares Once-in-a-lifetime Opportunity For Fans

Considered as one of the most rewatchable television series by fans, FRIENDS is one of the longest-running soap operas of all time. Starring Matthew Perry, Matt le Blanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, and Jennifer Aniston in the leading roles, FRIENDS' entertaining story-line seemingly never fails to amaze the audience, as it enjoys a massive fan following even today. Considering the same, it was recently reported that the six actors are now getting together for another HBO Max special. However, the excitement doesn’t cease there, as the cast of FRIENDS recently announced something special for their fans. Read details.

Matthew Perry, Matt le Blanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, and Jennifer Aniston took to their Instagram handle to share an exciting piece of news with fans. The cast explained that the opportunity is a part of the All-In challenge, which involves celebrities auctioning off prized possessions or giving fans the opportunity to enter contests to help fund food banks around the United States. As per reports, the proceeds of the auction will go to No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels and America’s Food Fund, which benefits Feeding America and World Central Kitchen. Take a look:

Take a look at the statement shared by Lisa Kudrow:

"Hi everyone. Your Friends from FRIENDS want you to know something... We are all in!! You may have heard about the reunion special we are doing for HBO Max, well... WE ALL want YOU and five of YOUR friends to join the 6 of us on Stage 24. Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping where you’ll see us all together again for the first time in AGES, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate the fun we had. PLUS sip a cup of coffee with us in Central Perk and get the “Friends” VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour. Go to AllinChallenge.com and give WHATEVER you can- $10, $25 - every dollar counts. 100% of proceeds will go to @nokidhungry, @mealsonwheelsamerica and #AmericasFoodFund which benefits @FeedingAmerica and @WCKitchen

You in?"

