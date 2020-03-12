Lisa Kudrow & Other Hollywood Stars Whose Stardom Stories Will Surly Inspire Many; Read

Contrary to what is seen on the big screen, many Hollywood actors have shared that they didn’t always get the best of everything initially. While many Hollywood stars have been vocal about their struggles post or during stardom, there are a few who rose from the sticky situations in their life with utmost grace.

Some of the biggest names in Bollywood like FRIENDS actor Lisa Kudrow as well as Iron man actor Robert Downey Jr. mentioned the importance of going on in life despite how bad the situations might be.

While talking to a class of fresh graduates from a university, Lisa Kudrow mentioned how her failure lead her towards one of the greatest achievements in her life. While Robert Downey Jr. had previously mentioned how his addiction got the best out of him in his younger age. Check out some of the most inspirational stories that lead the Hollywood megastars to stardom.

Lisa Kudrow

Lisa Kudrow while talking to the graduates revealed how she decided to change her career path from a Biology major to an actor. She revealed that like most she had to struggle to get a good role initially. She even mentioned that she guest-starred in few of the shows before landing a great role of Roz in the famous sitcom Frasier. She recalled thinking that she was set and that things will go smooth for her from then on.

The actor revealed that she was deeply saddened when she was fired from Frasier just two days after she was cast. Lisa Kudrow went on to guest star as Ursula Buffay on the show Mad About You and eventually landed the role of Ursula’s twin Phoebe Buffay on the world-renowned sitcom FRIENDS.

Toward the end of her speech, she is seen thanking God for all her failures, as they led her to the role that she is best known for even today.

Michael Jackson

Icon of Pop, Michael Jackson took the stage at Oxford University and spoke about how his childhood was one of the hardest phase that he had to go through. He mentions that each person is a product of their childhood. However, he is the product of the lack of it.

The songwriter went on to say that he never had the normal childhood that he craved for so much. He began performing at the age of five and hadn’t stopped since, according to him, his fame got in the way of his childhood.

Fellow child actors like Shirley Temple Black, Elizabeth Taylor and Macaulay Culkin could understand what he was going through. Michael Jackson maintains that he raised the point to tell everyone that it is a necessity that a child understands how to be a kid. He emphasises that the world is asking the kids to grow faster, rather than allowing them to have the freedom that they deserve. He further said that he is the greatest experts of how the childhood of a kid is considered to be a burden by their parents.

Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. spent his younger ages fighting addiction and going in and out of jail, sometimes because of his addiction. Born to filmmaker Robert Downey Sr. who was an addict himself, Robert Downey Jr. has had a shocking past.

Robert Downey Sr. allowed his six-year-old son to try a drug as according to an article published in 1996. The drugs facilitated a bond between father and son, emotionally. Robert Downey went in and out of jail, serving sentences just under a year. He escaped rehab twice, and thanks to his wife, he finally got sober when he was admitted the third time around.

While talking to a popular magazine, Robert Downey Jr. stated that he finally gave up drugs in 2003 after his wife gave him an ultimatum. The actor went on to do some of the most iconic roles in Hollywood, most famously the role of Iron Man for Marvel comics.

