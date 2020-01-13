Jennifer Aniston Teases 'FRIENDS' Fans With A Picture With Courteney Cox And Lisa Kudrow

Actor Jennifer Aniston is best known for playing the role of Rachel Green on the hit 90s sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Jennifer recently joined Instagram and has been posting pictures with her reel as well as real-life F.R.I.E.N.D.S on her social media. Her first post on Instagram was a selfie of the entire cast of the show.

Needless to say that the fans went gaga over the picture and even made speculation about the reunion as well as the reboot of the show. To add fuel to the fire, the actor has teased her fans with yet another picture of the cast members from the hit show. Check out the picture here.

See post

In the picture, the ladies can be seen smiling brightly at the camera. Jennifer wrote a simple caption that read ‘Hi from the girls across the hall’ (sic). She refers to the fact that the girls in the show lived across the hall from where the men in the show lived. It had been reported a day ago that the actor was hanging out with her long-time friend and fellow cast member Courteney Cox.

However, Lisa Kudrow joining the two was a pleasant surprise. Celebrities and fans have flocked to Jennifer Aniston’s social media account to comment on the much talked about the picture of the ladies. Check out the celebrity as well as the fan reactions to the post here.

Reactions

Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram a few months back and reported broke the social media app. She had some of the fastest-growing followers on Instagram. Celebrities and fans alike were happy to know that Jennifer Aniston joined the social media app. Much to her fan's delight, she has been posting many pictures with the cast of F.R.I.E.N.D.S on her social media.

