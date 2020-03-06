Beyonce Says Michael Jackson Is Her Greatest Musical Inspiration; Read

One of the most famous artists over the last two decades in contemporary pop music, Beyonce gained prominence in the late '90s, thanks to her unique style and flamboyant persona. She recorded her first song as a central member of R&B group Destiny’s Child and then followed with a record-breaking solo career. Beyoncé has revealed that her greatest influence is Michael Jackson. Check out what the singer has to say about the King of Pop:

Beyonce talks about her inspiration

On the fifth death anniversary of the King of Pop, in 2014, Beyoncé paid a tribute and spoke openly about her inspiration. She honoured Michael Jackson with a performance of her first song I Wanna be Where You Are as part of the 2011 Michael Jackson Tribute Concert.

She has also posted on her official website about how MJ’s performance on stage had inspired her at a very young age. She wrote that when she was just starting out, her first producer used to make her listen to Michael Jackson’s live performance of ‘Who Loving You’. The Drunk in Love singer added that her producer would ask her to watch it for hours back to back.

The singer continued by adding that what he (producer) wanted her to learn was his MJ's soul and that one could hear his soul. She added that Michael’s performance felt very raw and pure to her. It’s something that’s God-given, she said.

Beyonce ended by saying that Michael taught her that sometimes artists should forget their technique, forget what is going on and work it from the gut. Beyoncé added that Michael Jackson changed her life forever, and helped her to become the artist she is today.

Check out Beyonce's performance of ‘I Wanna be Where You Are" as part of the 2011 Michael Jackson Tribute Concert.

Check the post of Beyonce from official website:

Check out Beyonce and Michael Jackson Picture:

