Little Hope Ending Explained: Here's All You Need To Know About The Survival Game

Supermassive Games has released the second instalment in its Dark Pictures anthology series, The Dark Pictures: Little Hope, on October 30. The drama, horror, mystery horror survival game, The Dark Pictures: Little Hope is helmed by Nik Bowen and stars Will Poulter, Alex Ivanovici, Kyle Bailey and Caitlyn Sponheimer. The story is about four college students and their teachers who end up stranded on the outskirts of an almost deserted New England town after their bus crashes. The dark past of witch trials made it the birthplace of a sinister, supernatural evil.

In The Dark Pictures Anthology series, The Little Hope is the second of eight planned instalments and the successor to Man of Medan. The game has been bankrolled by Supermassive Games. For viewers who failed to understand how the game concludes, here is a look at Little Hope ending explained.

The Dark Pictures: Little Hope plot

Little Hope, the new instalment of the Dark Pictures Anthology, takes place primarily between two periods of time: 2020 and 1692. Like other Supermassive Games, in the plot, you control a handful of characters that you can switch at unique points. -- of these characters starts to discover the harrowing mystery behind why Little Hope was given to them and the connection they have to the 16th-century witch trials.

What was the ending of little hope?

It has been revealed in the end that there were no other characters (John, Angela, Daniel, and Taylor) in the present day. They were just embodiments of the long-lost family members of Andrew / Anthony Clarke. The devastating house fire triggered the death of the entire family of Andrew, or rather, Anthony Clarke, and he never stopped blaming himself for it. He has been dealing with remorse and trauma all his life.

Little Hope ending explained

The final scene in the ending sequence of Little Hope tells you about the fate of the stranger and the bus driver. This wraps up the loose ends of much of the game and gives it some closure. Again, the findings will focus on the choices you made during the previous chapters of the game, the choice about the fate of Mary, and the subsequent incident involving the remaining demons. It has a great deal to do with your behaviour towards Vince as well.

